Forsta AP Fonden Buys 56,194 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,194 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $27,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total value of $438,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $21,169,993.26. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,380 shares of company stock valued at $57,129,478. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $220.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.45. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.11, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The company had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.02%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

