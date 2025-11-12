Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $101,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 118,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,889,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,951,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.3% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 45.5% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $148.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $347.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.83. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $144.09 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

