Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

FND stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.70. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Bradley Paulsen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.27 per share, with a total value of $301,350.00. Following the purchase, the president directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,100. This represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $49,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

