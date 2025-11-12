First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Financial Corporation Indiana from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get First Financial Corporation Indiana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Financial Corporation Indiana

First Financial Corporation Indiana Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana stock opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $670.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.47.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.14. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 21.70%.The business had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Financial Corporation Indiana

In related news, Director James O. Mcdonald acquired 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $119,913.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,303.25. The trade was a 24.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 400.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 175.3% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Corporation Indiana

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Corporation Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Corporation Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.