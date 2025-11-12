Financial Contrast: Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) vs. Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) and Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Anywhere Real Estate”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maui Land & Pineapple $16.84 million 17.89 -$7.39 million ($0.71) -21.49 Anywhere Real Estate $5.69 billion 0.25 -$128.00 million ($1.16) -10.89

Volatility & Risk

Maui Land & Pineapple has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anywhere Real Estate. Maui Land & Pineapple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anywhere Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anywhere Real Estate has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and Anywhere Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maui Land & Pineapple 1 0 0 0 1.00 Anywhere Real Estate 1 3 0 0 1.75

Anywhere Real Estate has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential downside of 14.89%. Given Anywhere Real Estate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anywhere Real Estate is more favorable than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 65.9% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Anywhere Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maui Land & Pineapple -81.82% -45.87% -29.17% Anywhere Real Estate -2.18% -5.04% -1.35%

Summary

Anywhere Real Estate beats Maui Land & Pineapple on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

(Get Free Report)

Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Inc. is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities. The Leasing segment consists of residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial land and property leases, licensing of registered trademarks and trade names, and stewardship and conservation efforts. The Resort Amenities segment manages a full-service spa, a beach club, and a private club membership program. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Maui, HI.

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names. This segment also includes global relocation services under Cartus brand name; and lead generation activities. The Anywhere Advisors segment operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. This segment also operates real estate auction joint venture. The Anywhere Integrated Services segment provides full-service title, escrow, and settlement services to consumers, real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions primarily in support of residential real estate transactions. This segment also originates and markets its mortgage lending services to other real estate brokerage companies. The company was formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Anywhere Real Estate Inc. in June 2022. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.