Financial Analysis: Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) vs. Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ)

Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ – Get Free Report) and Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Li Bang International and Voestalpine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Bang International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Voestalpine 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

This table compares Li Bang International and Voestalpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Bang International N/A N/A N/A Voestalpine 1.02% 2.15% 1.03%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Bang International $11.11 million 1.15 -$1.01 million N/A N/A Voestalpine $16.90 billion 0.35 $164.90 million $0.20 34.80

This table compares Li Bang International and Voestalpine”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Voestalpine has higher revenue and earnings than Li Bang International.

Summary

Voestalpine beats Li Bang International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Bang International

Li Bang International Corporation Inc. specializes in the research, development, production and sale of stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment under its own `Li Bang` brand principally in China. In addition to its product offerings, the Company provides comprehensive services from early-stage design of commercial kitchen appliances to equipment installation and after-sales maintenance. Li Bang International Corporation Inc. is based in Jiangyin, China.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, component processing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, aerospace, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod and drawn wires, seamless tubes, and welding consumables and machinery; rails and digital monitoring systems; and services for rail infrastructure. This segment serves railway systems, automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel products, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, stamped, and roll-profiled parts for use in automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The company is headquartered in Linz, Austria.

