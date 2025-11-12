Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.96 and last traded at $37.03. Approximately 12,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.13.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.
The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.
