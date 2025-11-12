Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.96 and last traded at $37.03. Approximately 12,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.
Fidelity Metaverse ETF Trading Down 0.5%
The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61.
Fidelity Metaverse ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Metaverse ETF
About Fidelity Metaverse ETF
The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Metaverse ETF
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- BigBear.ai Stock Is Range-Bound—Wall Street Isn’t Buying the Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.