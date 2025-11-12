Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $204,000 Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 65.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,019,000 after acquiring an additional 637,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,341,000 after purchasing an additional 512,567 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $67,315,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 721,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,722,000 after purchasing an additional 222,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 33.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 510,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,562,000 after buying an additional 127,543 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $139.71 on Wednesday. DTE Energy Company has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.83.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,621.09. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Wall Street Zen raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.25.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

