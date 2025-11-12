Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total value of $1,364,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,377.08. This trade represents a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total transaction of $1,103,454.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,673.55. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 98,144 shares of company stock worth $44,160,261 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $504.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $489.00 price target (up from $449.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $453.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $451.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $458.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.98 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.87 and a 52 week high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 149.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

