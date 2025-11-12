Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,980 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,679,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,132,000 after buying an additional 6,124,456 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,337,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1,806.3% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,236 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $22,117,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,612,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

