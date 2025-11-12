Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,702 Nucor Corporation $NUE

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in Nucor by 53.8% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 81.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 209.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,051,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,458,134. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,183,192. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 34,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,189 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NUE

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $143.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.18. Nucor Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $158.48. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.