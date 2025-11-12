ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXLS. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

EXLS stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. ExlService has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $529.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $350,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,532.96. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in ExlService by 2,428.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

