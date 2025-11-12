Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Position in Unilever PLC $UL

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,060 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for approximately 1.3% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.07% of Unilever worth $99,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 209.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 79.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.69. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $65.66.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

