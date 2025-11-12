Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 608 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $497.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $500.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.04.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $612.38.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

