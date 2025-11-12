Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $627.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $634.13. The stock has a market cap of $781.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $613.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $579.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

