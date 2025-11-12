Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 5,177 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. M&G PLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth approximately $12,246,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 271,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 151,668 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,871,000 after acquiring an additional 63,241 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,315 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bath & Body Works Price Performance
BBWI stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $41.87.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.
Bath & Body Works Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
