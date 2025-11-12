Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA Stake Lifted by Tyro Capital Management LLC

Tyro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Establishment Labs accounts for approximately 17.9% of Tyro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tyro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.69% of Establishment Labs worth $45,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,777,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 865,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 45.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 5.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 43.45%.The firm had revenue of $53.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Establishment Labs has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

