Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading Down 20% – Here’s Why

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) shares fell 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.22. 764,242 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,107% from the average session volume of 63,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 price target on shares of Eskay Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Eskay Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.21.

Get Eskay Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Stock Down 20.0%

About Eskay Mining

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$41.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.60.

(Get Free Report)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.