Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,151,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,582,000 after buying an additional 97,306 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,330,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,515,000 after acquiring an additional 699,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,771,000 after purchasing an additional 474,495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,722,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,775 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,597,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,233,000 after purchasing an additional 43,861 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Compass Point raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $73.67.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 24.97%.The company had revenue of $393.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 103.52%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Stories

