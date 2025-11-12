Equities Analysts Set Expectations for DRUG FY2025 Earnings

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.86). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bright Minds Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bright Minds Biosciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.69) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.79) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($5.87) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Bright Minds Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DRUG. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bright Minds Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Bright Minds Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Minds Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Performance

DRUG stock opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.70 and a beta of -6.27. Bright Minds Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Minds Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Bright Minds Biosciences by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Minds Biosciences by 376.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 152,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Bright Minds Biosciences by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.