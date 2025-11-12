Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.11 and traded as high as $12.47. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 323,854 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a market cap of $257.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.98% and a negative return on equity of 89.02%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. CWM LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 763.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $110,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

