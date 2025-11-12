Eli Lilly and Company $LLY is KBC Group NV’s 10th Largest Position

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.3% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $475,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.2%

LLY opened at $987.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $933.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $999.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $809.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $776.47.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price objective (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Daiwa America lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Loop Capital set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.89.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

