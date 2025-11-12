Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $330,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,383 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 56.2% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,931,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,301 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,832,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7,805.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 825,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,822,000 after buying an additional 814,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,725.84. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 22,970 shares of company stock worth $1,862,878 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. National Bankshares set a $92.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.39.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $87.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.53. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

