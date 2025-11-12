Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:EVYM) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:EVYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.14 and last traded at $50.14. 2,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 12,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
The Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF (EVYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund actively invests in US municipal debt that are exempt from federal income tax, primarily having a below investment grade rating and maturities with ten or more years. Securities are selected based on issuers creditworthiness.
