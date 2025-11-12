Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Receives $403.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $403.2273.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $412.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Melius upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Eaton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th.

Get Eaton alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Eaton

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.33 per share, with a total value of $38,433.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $76,866. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of ETN stock opened at $367.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $142.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $399.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $371.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.33.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.