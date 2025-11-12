Dowlais Group’s (DWL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a GBX 80 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 77 target price on shares of Dowlais Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 price target on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dowlais Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 73.50.

LON DWL opened at GBX 83.67 on Tuesday. Dowlais Group has a 1 year low of GBX 46.98 and a 1 year high of GBX 85.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -13.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.24.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

