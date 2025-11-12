DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.15 and traded as low as $11.52. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $11.5550, with a volume of 330,812 shares trading hands.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSL. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 29.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

