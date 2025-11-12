Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Pareto Securities

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorian LPG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $26.59 on Monday. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.99 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 26.02%.Dorian LPG’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $161,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 89,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,067.20. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 616.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 125,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 107,675 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 3,728.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after buying an additional 971,419 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 18.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 294,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 45,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

