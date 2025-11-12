Dominique Mielle Purchases 5,500 Shares of Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) Director Dominique Mielle purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 70,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,322.48. The trade was a 8.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tiptree Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TIPT opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41. Tiptree Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Tiptree Financial alerts:

Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $540.30 million for the quarter. Tiptree Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.44%.

Tiptree Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Tiptree Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Tiptree Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree Financial during the first quarter worth $641,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree Financial in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,116,000 after buying an additional 28,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tiptree Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC now owns 788,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 77,373 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TIPT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tiptree Financial in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tiptree Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tiptree Financial

About Tiptree Financial

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.