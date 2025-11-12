Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.6%

D opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.38. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.82%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

