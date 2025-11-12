Docusign Inc. $DOCU Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,525 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 318.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 864.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Docusign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Docusign

In other Docusign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $1,148,192.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,562.20. The trade was a 16.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 135,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,020,414.44. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,933. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Docusign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.01. Docusign Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.