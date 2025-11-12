Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMZ) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.38 and last traded at $22.38. Approximately 1,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 916% from the average daily volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 1.3%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34.

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.2229 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares ( NASDAQ:XOMZ Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 25.00% of Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares is an inverse exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 100% of the inverse (opposite) of the performance of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) common shares. It provides investors with the ability to profit from or hedge against declines in Exxon Mobil’s stock price on a daily basis.

