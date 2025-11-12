Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMZ) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMZGet Free Report) shares were down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.38 and last traded at $22.38. Approximately 1,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 916% from the average daily volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 1.3%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34.

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.2229 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMZFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 25.00% of Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares is an inverse exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 100% of the inverse (opposite) of the performance of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) common shares. It provides investors with the ability to profit from or hedge against declines in Exxon Mobil’s stock price on a daily basis.

