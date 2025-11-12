Devve (DEVVE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $8.12 Million

Devve (DEVVE) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Devve token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges. Devve has a total market capitalization of $8.12 million and $482.39 thousand worth of Devve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Devve has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104,212.08 or 0.99381711 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,976.89 or 1.00475375 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Devve

Devve’s genesis date was February 6th, 2024. Devve’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,721,364 tokens. The Reddit community for Devve is https://reddit.com/r/devveofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devve’s official message board is medium.com/@devveecosystem. Devve’s official Twitter account is @devveecosystem. The official website for Devve is www.devve.com.

Buying and Selling Devve

According to CryptoCompare, “Devve (DEVVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Devve has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 96,443,724.16323902 in circulation. The last known price of Devve is 0.42502752 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $496,399.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.devve.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

