Desjardins Issues Positive Forecast for Saputo Earnings

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Saputo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

Get Saputo alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.63.

Saputo Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$36.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. The stock has a market cap of C$15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.59, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$22.59 and a 52-week high of C$37.18.

Saputo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Saputo’s payout ratio is -223.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saputo

In related news, insider Leanne Cutts bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.93 per share, with a total value of C$131,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$773,855. The trade was a 20.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.