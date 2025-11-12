Desjardins Has Positive Estimate for BBU FY2025 Earnings

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $4.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.39. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Business Partners’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 1.2%

BBU opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.39. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $36.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 30,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter worth $318,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.89%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.