denkapparat Operations GmbH Purchases New Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Crown by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 2.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.98 and a 1-year high of $109.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.26. Crown had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $3,720,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 462,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,464,351.36. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

