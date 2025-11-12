denkapparat Operations GmbH Has $608,000 Stock Position in Bank OZK $OZK

denkapparat Operations GmbH boosted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1,114.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stephens raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.38. Bank OZK has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $449.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.93 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

