denkapparat Operations GmbH Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

denkapparat Operations GmbH lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.9% of denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,403,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,673,669,000 after buying an additional 1,458,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,606,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,696,415,000 after acquiring an additional 306,430 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,974,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,584,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,144 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,970,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,979,000 after purchasing an additional 197,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

