Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF (NASDAQ:RGTX) Stock Price Down 10.1% – Should You Sell?

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF (NASDAQ:RGTX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $112.67 and last traded at $121.94. 777,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 773,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.61.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.60.

Get Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF (NASDAQ:RGTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF Company Profile

Tidal Trust II – Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Tidal Investments LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.