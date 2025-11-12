DeDora Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.2% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Swmg LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 71.2% during the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 35.7% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 7,323 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $834,344,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,326,577 shares of company stock worth $596,625,187. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $193.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.37 and a 200 day moving average of $164.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Melius Research set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.44.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

