Data Storage (DTST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Data Storage had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million.

DTST opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. Data Storage has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $5.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DTST shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Data Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Data Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Data Storage in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Data Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Data Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

