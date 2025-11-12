Dar Global (LON:DAR) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Dar Global PLC (LON:DAR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.40 and last traded at GBX 8. 5,592 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 1,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.90.

Dar Global Trading Up 1.3%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.96. The company has a market cap of £14.40 million and a P/E ratio of 0.36.

Dar Global Company Profile

DarGlobal PLC is an international real estate developer specializing in exclusive luxury developments across the world’s most coveted cosmopolitan cities.

Catering to global citizens seeking prime investments, second homes, and luxury living, DarGlobal transforms real estate into economic catalysts, unlocking opportunities for both investors and the countries it enters.

DarGlobal has partnered with over 10 world-renowned luxury brands, including Trump Organization, Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, Dolce & Gabbana, ELIE SAAB, Marriott Residences, Missoni, Mouawad, Pagani Automobili, and W Hotels.

