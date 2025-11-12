Critical Comparison: Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) vs. WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV)

WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Free Report) and Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 5.41, meaning that its share price is 441% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phoenix New Media has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get WhereverTV Broadcasting alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Phoenix New Media”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -$60,000.00 N/A N/A Phoenix New Media $724.75 million 0.04 -$7.45 million ($0.72) -3.19

WhereverTV Broadcasting has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phoenix New Media.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WhereverTV Broadcasting and Phoenix New Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 0.00 Phoenix New Media 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Phoenix New Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -26.61% Phoenix New Media -8.58% -5.65% -3.75%

Summary

WhereverTV Broadcasting beats Phoenix New Media on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

(Get Free Report)

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Phoenix New Media

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its website, ifeng.com, provides various interest-based content verticals, such as news, finance, video, automobiles, technology, entertainment, military, real estate, fashion, and sport; and offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys. Its mobile channel consists of ifeng News, a news application that provides newsfeeds and other contents in the form of text, image, live streaming, and video; ifeng Video, a video application, which offers video news, live broadcasting, Phoenix TV programs content, etc.; i.ifeng.com mobile Internet website; and digital reading applications. In addition, Phoenix New Media Limited offers mobile newspaper, mobile video, and mobile game services, as well as wireless value-added services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I.) Holding Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for WhereverTV Broadcasting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhereverTV Broadcasting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.