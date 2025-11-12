Cresco Labs FY2025 EPS Estimate Decreased by Roth Capital

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cresco Labs in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.74 million.

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.62.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.