Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post earnings of ($0.66) per share and revenue of $806.7090 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $845.09 million for the quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average is $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Argus dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $3,353,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,068.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

