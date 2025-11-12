Cormark Issues Optimistic Estimate for Savaria Earnings

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Savaria in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 7th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Savaria alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.50.

Savaria Stock Down 0.1%

Savaria stock opened at C$22.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$14.97 and a 1-year high of C$23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. Savaria’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corp designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility. Its products include home elevators, wheelchair lifts, commercial elevators, ceiling lifts, stairlifts, and van conversions. The company’s operating segments are the Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling, divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.