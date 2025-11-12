Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Reduces Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. EMCOR Group makes up 6.7% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of EMCOR Group worth $20,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,278,000 after acquiring an additional 153,948 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at $1,606,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 101,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 2.4%

EME stock opened at $640.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.89 and a 1-year high of $778.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $662.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.25.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $495.00 to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. William Blair began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price objective on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.83.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,130.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

