Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Acquires 5,929 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Kenvue accounts for 1.2% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KVUE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 52,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the period. M&G PLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 8,173,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,711 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Redburn Partners set a $22.00 price objective on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

