Coral Products (LON:CRU) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.84 and traded as low as GBX 8.58. Coral Products shares last traded at GBX 8.89, with a volume of 125,405 shares traded.

Coral Products Trading Up 2.9%

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.35. The stock has a market cap of £7.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.25.

Coral Products Company Profile

Coral Products PLC is a manufacturer and distributor of plastic products within a wide range of sectors.

The Group has operations in the UK with manufacturing facilities in Wythenshawe and Denton, Greater Manchester and a distribution facility in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

